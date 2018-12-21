DENVER (CBS4)– Some of the smallest patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children got a special visit from Santa on Friday. Santa brought Mrs. Claus with him to spread some cheer around the NICU.
More than 40 newborns are spending their first Christmas in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, including 15-day old triplets Nora, Clayton and Sloan.
For their mom, it was the perfect way to celebrate the holiday away from home.
“Being in the holiday spirit, having that available for the parents and also having the celebration and having the nurses and staff… it’s kind of festive, it’s great,” said mom Paige Owner.
The babies were dressed in some holiday clothing as they posed for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The nonprofit Toby’s Baby Shower helps make the event possible. The organization says it’s one way to make sure every parent has that first holiday memory regardless of whether they are still in the hospital.
Toby’s Shower for Babies- http://www.showerforbabies.org 🙂