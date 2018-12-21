BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police have advised residents in a Boulder neighborhood to shelter in place after a pursuit of a carjacking suspect Friday night.

Residents within a three-block radius of 2500 Bluff Street have been asked to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity or sounds, according to a press release from the Boulder Police Department.

Police are looking for a dark-skinned male with a medium frame, approximately 5-foot-7 tall, wearing a puffy tan jacket.

He is armed with a handgun, according to police.

BPD’s press release states an undercover officer witnessed the suspect commit an armed carjacking on 28th Street near Glenwood Drive. When the officer intervened, the suspect rammed the police officer’s vehicle with the stolen car.

Police pursued the suspect south. The suspect crashed at 28th and Valmont, then carjacked another person there.

The suspect eventually crashed this second vehicle in the 2500 block of Bluff Street and ran away from the scene.

Boulder PD is using officers, a police dog, and a drone in this search.