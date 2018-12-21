JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Lockheed Martin has some open position in its aerospace program. The Jefferson County-based facility is relocating part of the Navy’s Fleet Ballistic Missile program to its headquarters.

That move could bring in up to 550 jobs.

“Lockheed Martin is a long-standing leader in Colorado’s aerospace industry. We are thrilled to welcome its Fleet Ballistic Missile program to our state, and in particular to Jefferson County,” said Gov. John Hickenlooper in a statement. “The addition of hundreds of highly skilled, high paying jobs in support of this vital national security program offers Coloradans quality employment opportunities and advances Colorado’s reputation as Aerospace Alley.”

The company says it will hire locally for a number of positions in electrical and mechanical engineering, systems, project management and business operations.

“We appreciate the continued support from our partners at Jefferson County EDC and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. We are thrilled to expand our presence in the community and are eager to add exceptional, local talent to the Lockheed Martin team. The Fleet Ballistic Missile program is a critical component of our nation’s strategic deterrent and working in close partnership with the Navy we remain committed to solving their most complex mission needs,” said Eric Scherff, vice president of Navy strategic programs at Lockheed Martin, in a statement.