WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Woodland Park have scheduled a news conference to discuss the disappearance of missing mother Kelsey Berreth. The news conference will take place at 10 a.m. and will be available for viewing live on CBSDenver.com.

Berreth, 29, was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway when she handed over her toddler to her fiancé. She was reported missing Dec. 2.

The FBI spent all day at Berreth’s townhome on Thursday, and for the first time began taking large items out of the house. On Thursday night investigators from multiple agencies were spotted carrying several pieces of evidence away.

Neighbors in the area told CBS4’s partner KKTV in Colorado Springs that the search felt different Thursday. At approximately 8 p.m. investigators sealed the door to Berreth’s home and left the scene.

The Woodland Park Police Chief said Thursday they are making progress with “multiple leads on the case.” There is currently a $25,000 reward “for information that leads to the location or safe return of Kelsey Berreth.”

Authorities have searched the property of Berreth’s fiancé Patrick Frazee and their search there involved heavy digging equipment.

Frazee is the father of Berreth’s child. Frazee was the last known person to see Berreth, according to police. Frazee’s attorney has said he has been cooperating with the investigation.