WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Patrick Frazee, fiancé of missing mom Kelsey Berreth, now faces first degree murder charges. Police say the body of the Woodland Park 29-year-old has not been found but they believe she is dead.

“This has been a methodical and time consuming multi-state operation with investigators working nearly around the clock to find Kelsey. While we haven’t found Kelsey at this time, information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said. “As you can tell from the arrest, sadly, we don’t believe Kelsey is alive.”

Berreth, 29, was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day at Safeway when she handed over her toddler to her fiancé. She was reported missing Dec. 2.

Watch the complete Friday morning police news conference from Woodland Park below:

Court documents are currently sealed in the case. Formal charges are expected in approximately 10 days.

“My office’s position is we are not going to unseal records if it will put the investigation itself in peril,” Teller County District Attorney Dan May said. “That is the status right now is there are a lot of investigative leads that still need to be done.”

The FBI spent all day at Berreth’s townhome on Thursday, and for the first time began taking large items out of the house. On Thursday night investigators from multiple agencies were spotted carrying several pieces of evidence away.

Neighbors in the area told CBS4’s partner KKTV in Colorado Springs that the search felt different Thursday. At approximately 8 p.m. investigators sealed the door to Berreth’s home and left the scene.

Authorities have searched the property of Berreth’s fiancé Patrick Frazee and their search there involved heavy digging equipment.

Frazee is the father of Berreth’s child Kaylee, who is now in protective custody. Frazee was the last known person to see Berreth, according to police.