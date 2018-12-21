DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 anchors helped serve a holiday dinner with all the trimmings to those less fortunate at the Denver Rescue Mission on Friday. CBS4’s Karen Leigh and Dominic Garcia were there for the annual Christmas Banquet.

A hot meal was served to about 500 homeless men, women and children. The event is about reminding people who are struggling that they are not alone.

“When I first started being homeless, it was amazing to find somewhere to sleep, somewhere to go and put my head, somewhere to eat, because I didn’t know what to do,” said Rickey Payne.

About 60 volunteers helped make the banquet happen.

Warm winter gear like hats and gloves were handed out after the meal.