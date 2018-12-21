Filed Under:Christmas Banquet, Denver Rescue Mission

DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 anchors helped serve a holiday dinner with all the trimmings to those less fortunate at the Denver Rescue Mission on Friday. CBS4’s Karen Leigh and Dominic Garcia were there for the annual Christmas Banquet.

RESCUE MISSION BANQUET 5VO frame 22 CBS4 Joins Denver Rescue Mission To Serve Meals For Christmas Banquet

(credit: CBS)

A hot meal was served to about 500 homeless men, women and children. The event is about reminding people who are struggling that they are not alone.

RESCUE MISSION BANQUET 5VO frame 380 CBS4 Joins Denver Rescue Mission To Serve Meals For Christmas Banquet

(credit: CBS)

“When I first started being homeless, it was amazing to find somewhere to sleep, somewhere to go and put my head, somewhere to eat, because I didn’t know what to do,” said Rickey Payne.

About 60 volunteers helped make the banquet happen.

RESCUE MISSION BANQUET 5VO frame 614 CBS4 Joins Denver Rescue Mission To Serve Meals For Christmas Banquet

(credit: CBS)

Warm winter gear like hats and gloves were handed out after the meal.

RESCUE MISSION BANQUET 5VO frame 205 CBS4 Joins Denver Rescue Mission To Serve Meals For Christmas Banquet

(credit: CBS)

