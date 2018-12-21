Filed Under:Chase Bishop, Denver Police, FBI, Mile High Spirits

DENVER (CBS4) – FBI agent Chase Bishop pleaded guilty to an assault charge in a Denver courtroom Friday morning and will not get jail time as part of the deal. A judge sentenced Bishop to two years of probation for discharging his gun while he was dancing in a nightclub.

chase bishop 2 FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off When He Did A Backflip Pleads Guilty

Chase Bishop (credit: CBS)

Bishop’s gun went off June 2 inside Mile High Spirits Tasting Room in LoDo and the shot injured a man. In a video that captured the incident, Bishop was seen doing a backflip on the dance floor and the gun fell out of his waistband. When he picked it up, the gun went off.

fbi dancing gun 5vo frame 55 FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off When He Did A Backflip Pleads Guilty

(credit: Julie)

A round from the gun struck bystander Tom Reddington in the leg. The attorney for Reddington said he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

chase bishop arraigned FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off When He Did A Backflip Pleads Guilty

(credit: CBS)

Bishop was in Denver on a personal trip when the shooting happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s