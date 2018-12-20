WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS Local) — This burglar was no match for Oliver, a 6-year-old Australian Shepherd, and it was all caught on video.

Emily Kukuk and her husband were asleep in their home in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Dec. 15 when a man came in through an unlocked door.

“He just started feeling through the house and trying to look at stuff, Kukuk told CBS affiliate WDJT. “You can see him on video picking up everything, like he touched everything in here,” said Kukuk.

The burglar didn’t appear to be in a rush, spending 20 minutes in the home.

“All I could think of was oh my gosh, the real life Grinch, like all of our Christmas presents are gone,” said Kukuk.

Eventually, the family dog Oliver jumped into action. Oliver can be seen on video coming down the stairs and taking off after the suspect barking.

“He’s very protective of us, but he’s the sweetest dog, he’s never gone after anyone,” said Kukuk. “He was so brave and he went right after him.”

Police are looking for the suspect, who got away with gifts and credit cards.