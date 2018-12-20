JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One more delay for the SpaceX launch carrying a satellite built at Lockheed Martin in Colorado. Thunderstorms and strong winds are to blame for Thursday’s scrubbed launch.

A problem with the computer and strong winds caused a delay on Tuesday and continued concerns about sensors on the rocket caused the delay on Wednesday. The launch is scheduled for Saturday.

The new GPS satellite is on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that would put it in orbit. Liftoff has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The GPS III satellite is the the first of new generation of GPS orbiters designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile than previous versions.

GPS III is a joint effort between the Air Force and Lockheed Martin. More than 200 subcontractors helped with the mission. The satellites are built at the company’s Waterton Canyon campus meaning hundreds of Coloradans have a hand in the project.

Experts say there’s an 80 percent chance the weather will cooperate with the launch.