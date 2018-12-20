By Chad Jensen

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Lost in the din of the Denver Broncos’ decision to sit two relatively high-profile defenders last week vs. the Browns was the unheralded performance of the players tapped to replace them. Denver didn’t get the ‘W’, but Week 15 was at least a personal victory for second-year S Dymonte Thomas and undrafted rookie OLB Jeff Holland.

The Broncos chose to dress and play Thomas and Holland — two players who’ve spent the majority of the season as either a healthy scratch or on the practice squad — in place of Su’a Cravens and Shane Ray, respectively. Head coach Vance Joseph explained the decision after the game.

“We’re playing the best players,” Joseph said from the podium immediately following Denver’s 17-16 loss. “Trying to win a game. Simple as that.”

It was an eyebrow-raising decision worthy of our scrutiny, because of the relative stock Denver has in Cravens and Ray. Denver gave up a fifth-round pick and swapped 2018 fourth and fifth-rounders with Washington in exchange for Cravens less than a year ago, while Ray represents a first-round investment the team made in him back in the 2015 Draft.

However, if Darren McKee (DMac) of Denver’s 104.3 the FAN is correct, there’s even more to the decision to bench Cravens and Ray in Week 15. When the Broncos lost to the hapless San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, with the playoffs on the line, the coaches were displeased with the way a small handful of players reacted afterward.

According to McKee, some guys affected a jovial disposition, dancing around and joking in the locker room after the game as if Denver hadn’t just significantly crippled its playoff aspirations. Among that group, per McKee, were Su’a Cravens and Shane Ray.

Although he might be a lame duck head coach, Vance Joseph sent a clear message to the locker room in Week 15 that he has no compunction sitting anyone who’s not all-in on this season, if McKee is correct. The moves weren’t enough to make the ultimate difference in the Broncos emerging victorious, but it wasn’t for lack of impact on the part of Dymonte Thomas and Jeff Holland.

Thomas has quietly bided his time on the Broncos’ bench. After going undrafted out of Michigan in 2017, Thomas produced big time in back-to-back preseasons, and made the final roster out of camp this year, thanks in part to the season-ending injury Jamal Carter suffered in August.

However, when called upon by the Broncos, Thomas has answered the bell and Week 15 was no exception. He played 23 snaps in Denver’s depleted secondary, finishing the game with four tackles (two solo) and a crucial interception.

On Monday, with the dust of Denver’s disappointing loss having settled some, and on the heels of the deflating news that 2018 would be the team’s third-straight year without a playoff berth, Vance Joseph elaborated further on the decision to play Thomas — at least with what the coach wants to share publicly.

“It was more about Dymonte and it was more about our structure in the back end,” Joseph said. “With [S] Justin [Simmons] playing more nickel, Dymonte was next up as far as playing a half-field safety. It was a simple coaches’ decision.”

Thomas is more cut out for playing the deep centerfielding safety, compared to Cravens. That has never been Cravens’ bag, though, as he’s been more of a physical box player and a ‘dime-backer’ throughout his brief NFL career.

Thomas has experience playing cornerback and is more fleet of foot — able to cover distances quickly in shell coverage or single-high safety role. But what makes Thomas particularly intriguing is that he also brings a physicality to his versatile repertoire.

Cravens’ trajectory in Denver hit some turbulence after he suffered a knee injury during training camp, which required surgery. He missed the first eight games of this season as a consequence.

By the time Cravens was healthy and ready to contribute, the Broncos were already in do-or-die mode in Week 9 vs. Houston. Since his return, Cravens has seemingly struggled to acclimate to the speed of the game (after spending all of 2017 out of football) and has been flagged too often for Denver’s liking in coverage.

He was supposed to help solve the Broncos’ problems covering opposing tight ends, but the truth is, his injury derailed any real possibility of him making that type of impact in 2018. For his part, Ray’s contract year has been a sad reflection of his overall career in Denver, with little production to speak of despite his Draft pedigree (one sack on the season).

Shane Ray is what he is — a resounding first-round bust. He’ll be playing in another uniform next year, and don’t be surprised if its Kansas City’s — the team he grew up rooting for and of whose logo (the Arrowhead) he has tattooed on his back.

I’ve already detailed Thomas’ contribution (and will deep-dive further into his Week 15 performance in a coming VIP film room article) but Holland was no slouch either. With 21 snaps, Holland finished with a couple of tackles, and was able to generate a fair bit of QB pressure as Denver’s third outside linebacker.

The Broncos were down a man at OLB with Shaquil Barrett still recovering from his hip injury, and the fact that Denver was willing to rely on an unproven undrafted rookie to spell Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, instead of a guy the team drafted in the first round a few seasons ago, speaks volumes. Especially with playoff elimination on the line.

Ray called his benching “disrespectful”, but some in Broncos Country would say the same about how he’s repaid Denver’s first-round investment in him over the last four seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Broncos dress Ray again this year, but there’s no doubt the next two games will be his last for the Orange and Blue. As for Cravens, the future still offers a multitude of opportunities. Let’s just hope he took the message Joseph sent to heart.