Filed Under:Birthday Parade, Flash Mob, Jane Whitmer, Salida

By Matt Kroschel

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Perched like a prom queen in the back of a convertible, Salida resident Jane Whitmer celebrated her birthday the most amazing way ever. Dozens of people gathered in the streets of the small Southern Colorado town for the party.

salida2 copy Parade, Flash Mob Make Up Surprise Birthday Celebration

Jane Whitmer (credit: Facebook)

They made up a surprise parade and flash mob dance party down historic F Street in the heart of Salida. The video shot and produced by Bill Donavan has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Whitmer is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and wanted this birthday to be a community-involved celebration. It turned into a lesson in community spirit and love.

salida3 copy Parade, Flash Mob Make Up Surprise Birthday Celebration

Jane Whitmer (credit: Facebook)

She says everyone should have their own parade at least once- but she had no idea what else this tight-knit community had in store for her at the end of the street. The crowd of people moved in time to the Madonna compilation, something they had choreographed and practiced for weeks before the big day.

salida copy Parade, Flash Mob Make Up Surprise Birthday Celebration

(credit: Facebook)

Whitmer says the breast cancer is a serious diagnosis but that doesn’t seem to stand up against the dancing, smiles and love.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

