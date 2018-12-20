WATCH LIVEDefense Secretary Jim Mattis Resigns (CBSN Coverage)
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man faces charges in Fort Collins after allegedly going into an office building, hiding there and then grabbing a female member of the cleaning crew. The crime happened Tuesday night on the 2900 block of South College Avenue.

Seth Arthur Man Allegedly Hid Inside Office Building After Hours, Harassed Cleaning Crew Member

Seth Arthur (credit: Fort Collins Police)

Seth Arthur, 38, allegedly grabbed the woman just before 7:30 p.m. and she got away. A call was made to police and the woman and other workers went and hid in a safe location inside the building until authorities arrived and arrested Arthur.

Arthur tentatively faces charges of burglary and harassment.

Additional Resources

Fort Collins police released the following information about their investigation in this case:

Anyone with information about this case, who has not already spoken to police, may call Fort Collins Police at 970-419-FCPD or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

