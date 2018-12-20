WATCH LIVEDefense Secretary Jim Mattis Resigns (CBSN Coverage)
By Laura Phillips

DENVER (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders can now sip and snack on their train rides to and from Winter Park.

The Amtrak Winter Park Express train has an exciting upgrade coming in 2019. Riders will be able to purchase snacks and beverages, including beer and wine. The snacks and beverages will be available in the Superliner® Sightseer Lounge Car, which features windows that wrap from the floor to over the ceiling.

Ski train sightseer lounge Amtrak copy New Views, Brews For Winter Park Express Ski Train

(credit: Winter Park Express)

Passengers can buy coffee in the morning and snacks and other beverages on the ride home.

WPE Menu from Amtrak copy New Views, Brews For Winter Park Express Ski Train

(credit: Winter Park Express)

Starting in January 2019, the train will run from Denver Union Station to Winter Park every Saturday and Sunday through March 31. The train also makes trips on the first two Fridays of every month.

Tickets start at $29 each way. Children ages 2-12 ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult. Passengers can book a trip on the Amtrak website.

