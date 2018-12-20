  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BB Burke, Colorado Springs, Denver Broncos, Ouray County, Shield 616, Vance Joseph, Von Miller

By Karen Morfitt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have signed up to help support law enforcement across Colorado. Broncos linebacker Von Miller spearheaded the partnership with Shield 616 out of Colorado Springs.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 1407 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

The organization is on a mission to provide lifesaving tactical gear to every officer and first responder in the state.

“The standard vests that they have, only stop handguns and when I heard that I was blown away,” Miller said.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 232 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

The all-pro linebacker, his fellow teammates along with head coach Vance Joseph, and other executives within the organization donated $200,000 to the cause.

“It’s great this connection with law enforcement and the people it’s definitely incredible,” Miller said.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 2160 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, dozens of first responders from agencies across Colorado were invited to Broncos headquarters to be fitted with their own advanced active shooter gear. Kit Carson Undersheriff Travis Belden was among those officers going home with the lifesaving equipment.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 1158 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

“I have a wife and two kids and I tell them every day I’m coming home and they expect me to do just that and its equipment like this that allows us to do that,” he said.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 536 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

The gear can be pricey; Ouray County Undersheriff BB Burke says on their own they would not be able to afford it.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 1188 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

“With our tight budget we just don’t have the resources to get this type of equipment,” he said.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 1757 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

After getting to try on their gear, Broncos players shook the hands of all 120 first responders, many of them were thanked for their service.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 1611 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

For the men and women in blue receiving gear that could save their lives was undoubtedly the highlight of the day, but the meet and great and overall experience is one they’ll never forget.

SHIELD 616 BRONCOS 6PKG frame 506 Broncos Support Shield 616, Provide Life Saving Gear To First Responders

(credit: CBS)

“That was an awesome, it felt like we had the support of the whole team and that’s what matters,” Burke said.

LINK: Shield 616

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s