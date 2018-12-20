By Karen Morfitt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have signed up to help support law enforcement across Colorado. Broncos linebacker Von Miller spearheaded the partnership with Shield 616 out of Colorado Springs.

The organization is on a mission to provide lifesaving tactical gear to every officer and first responder in the state.

“The standard vests that they have, only stop handguns and when I heard that I was blown away,” Miller said.

The all-pro linebacker, his fellow teammates along with head coach Vance Joseph, and other executives within the organization donated $200,000 to the cause.

“It’s great this connection with law enforcement and the people it’s definitely incredible,” Miller said.

On Thursday, dozens of first responders from agencies across Colorado were invited to Broncos headquarters to be fitted with their own advanced active shooter gear. Kit Carson Undersheriff Travis Belden was among those officers going home with the lifesaving equipment.

“I have a wife and two kids and I tell them every day I’m coming home and they expect me to do just that and its equipment like this that allows us to do that,” he said.

The gear can be pricey; Ouray County Undersheriff BB Burke says on their own they would not be able to afford it.

“With our tight budget we just don’t have the resources to get this type of equipment,” he said.

After getting to try on their gear, Broncos players shook the hands of all 120 first responders, many of them were thanked for their service.

For the men and women in blue receiving gear that could save their lives was undoubtedly the highlight of the day, but the meet and great and overall experience is one they’ll never forget.

“That was an awesome, it felt like we had the support of the whole team and that’s what matters,” Burke said.

