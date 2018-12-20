By Karen Morfitt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos headquarters was overrun with first responders from every corner of Colorado on Thursday. Broncos players got the chance to meet the men and women in blue who will be wearing life saving tactical gear that they helped buy.

Part of a partnership with Shield 616 was spearheaded by All-Pro linebacker Von Miller.

“The standard vests that they have, only stop handguns and when I heard that, I was blown away,” Miller said.

On Thursday, dozens of first responders from agencies across Colorado were invited to the teams practice field to be fitted with their own advanced active shooter gear, and then given the opportunity to meet the players.

For Denver Police Officer Andrew Bergner, it was less of an introduction and more of a reunion with his old friend Phillip Lindsay.

“We’ve been best friends since college and now he’s out there making the Pro Bowl and everything, so I couldn’t be happier for him,” he said.

Bergner was a corner back at the University of Colorado, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was a teammate but their friendship goes back to a meeting at a football camp in high school.

“We both had the same dream same goal to become a police officer,” Lindsay said.

While Lindsay continued on the football path, Bergner went on to the police academy and is now serving his community.

When Lindsay learned about the team’s partnership with Shield 616 and the mission to get active shooter gear to law enforcement, he thought of one person.

“Andrew popped into my head and so I jumped on the fact that if I could buy him anything to keep him safe on the streets because it is dangerous, then I was going to do what I have to do.” he said.

New to the job, Bergner says the gear and having the support of an old friend brings peace of mind.

He says when Lindsay is ready to make the move into law enforcement he will be there ready to show him the same support.

“You know I hope he has a long career in the NFL and then he comes out here and I can teach him some stuff,” Bergen laughed.

LINK: Shield 616

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.