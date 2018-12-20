DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is hosting several big exhibitions that make great outings for friends and family during the holidays.

CUBA!

Immerse yourself in the world of CUBA!, the people, the landscapes, and the culture. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has live music and dance performances scheduled throughout the exhibit’s run.

“We hope that they take away that Cuba has a very dynamic culture, which is really diverse. Also, there is a ton of biodiversity in Cuba,” said Jessa Phillips, program specialist at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

CUBA! runs through Jan. 20, and is free with the price admission to the museum.

Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History

At the History Colorado Center, you can see the history of the Ute Indians through their own eyes. The Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History exhibit was put together with input from the three Ute Tribes living in Colorado and Utah.

“It’s really important, right now, to have this exhibit because it shows people the history of an area that maybe has been forgotten or has not been realized,” said Betsy Chapoose, the Cultural Rights and Protection Director for the Ute Indian Tribe in Utah.

Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History debuted on Dec. 8.

Dior: From Paris to the World

High Fashion is on display at the Denver Art Museum. Dior: From Paris to the World celebrates the glamour and elegance of the House of Dior over 70 years.

“The House was able to reinvent her own story through designers who were really in the zeitgeist of the moment,” said Florence Muller, DAM’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion.

Dior will be on view through March 3.

Tara Donovan Fieldwork

Lose yourself in the immense works of Tara Donovan at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The American artist takes everyday objects and turns them into astounding art.

“Once we see that these humble materials can be transformed into something surreal or sublime even, I think it just gives people so much faith and excitement about both the creative process and opening their minds a little bit,” said Nora Burnett Abrams, the Ellen Bruss Curator and Director of Planning at MCA.

Tara Donovan Fieldwork is at MCA through Jan. 27.

