  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Betsy Chapoose, Cuba, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dior: From Paris To The World, History Colorado Center, Written on the Land: Ute Voices

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is hosting several big exhibitions that make great outings for friends and family during the holidays.

cuba exhibit 1 Denver Hosting Several Blockbuster Exhibits During The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

CUBA!

Immerse yourself in the world of CUBA!, the people, the landscapes, and the culture. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has live music and dance performances scheduled throughout the exhibit’s run.

“We hope that they take away that Cuba has a very dynamic culture, which is really diverse. Also, there is a ton of biodiversity in Cuba,” said Jessa Phillips, program specialist at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

CUBA! runs through Jan. 20, and is free with the price admission to the museum.

ute indians Denver Hosting Several Blockbuster Exhibits During The Holidays

(credit CBS)

Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History

At the History Colorado Center, you can see the history of the Ute Indians through their own eyes. The Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History exhibit was put together with input from the three Ute Tribes living in Colorado and Utah.

“It’s really important, right now, to have this exhibit because it shows people the history of an area that maybe has been forgotten or has not been realized,” said Betsy Chapoose, the Cultural Rights and Protection Director for the Ute Indian Tribe in Utah.

Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History debuted on Dec. 8.

dior 7 Denver Hosting Several Blockbuster Exhibits During The Holidays

(credit CBS)

Dior: From Paris to the World

High Fashion is on display at the Denver Art Museum. Dior: From Paris to the World celebrates the glamour and elegance of the House of Dior over 70 years.

“The House was able to reinvent her own story through designers who were really in the zeitgeist of the moment,” said Florence Muller, DAM’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion.

Dior will be on view through March 3.

tara donovan 1 Denver Hosting Several Blockbuster Exhibits During The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

Tara Donovan Fieldwork

Lose yourself in the immense works of Tara Donovan at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The American artist takes everyday objects and turns them into astounding art.

“Once we see that these humble materials can be transformed into something surreal or sublime even, I think it just gives people so much faith and excitement about both the creative process and opening their minds a little bit,” said Nora Burnett Abrams, the Ellen Bruss Curator and Director of Planning at MCA.

Tara Donovan Fieldwork is at MCA through Jan. 27.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s