BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – In the holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie just wants a Red Ryder Air Rifle for Christmas and the story recounts his efforts to make sure it ends up under the Christmas tree. A musical that’s based on the classic 1983 movie (which itself was based on stories of the radio humorist Jean Shepherd) is now playing at the BDT Stage in Boulder.

CBS4 Critic-At-Large Greg Moody loves Shepherd’s stories, citing their clear-eyed memory and caustic edge.

Moody gives a lot of credit to the adults in the Boulder Dinner Theatre’s cast — Wayne Kennedy, Scott Bayett, Alisha Meyers and Jodie Brusso Rubald — but says the real stars are the kids. They help bring home Ralphie’s determination to get that Red Ryder, even with the constant warning of “You’ll shoot your eye out.”

It’s a perfect family outing to enjoy a favorite holiday tradition. The performances run through Jan. 5.

LINK: bdtstage.com