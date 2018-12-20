COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– It will be a little while longer before one of Colorado’s most iconic attractions gets a makeover. The United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel won’t be closing in January after all.

The major renovation project was slated to begin next month and the chapel would have been out of commission for an estimated four years while the work happened. That project has been delayed.

The chapel will stay open for cadets and tourists until the middle of June 2019.