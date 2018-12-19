(CBSLA/CBS Local) – In an unorthodox move, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign released a new ad asking viewers to “let President Trump know that we appreciate what he’s doing for America.”

The president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale claims “President Trump has achieved more during his time in office than any president in history.” He goes on to urge supporters to call the Commander in Chief to thank him for his achievements.

The one-minute campaign spot is loaded with blue collar workers, the American flag and various clips of Trump. Parscale says the economy is “booming” and unemployment is at a “historic low.”

First 2020 ad? This Trump ad, featuring his campaign manager @parscale, just aired on CNN. It’s a minute long and asks viewers to call an 800 number to leave a thank you message for POTUS. I called the number and it leads to a fundraising appeal (not unusual for pres campaigns) pic.twitter.com/yB3Rb1pJKe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 18, 2018

Midway through the ad, several smiling “supporters” thank the president.

A video of the ad was tweeted by journalist Yashar Ali Monday night and quickly gained traction, with 300,000 views as of Tuesday night. Ali said the ad ran on CNN, though it’s unclear whether the spot was broadcast locally or nationwide.

Hotline callers are asked to state their name and leave a brief message to thank Trump. They are then prompted to donate to the president’s reelection campaign.

The number is 1-800-684-3043.