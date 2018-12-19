Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay, Pro Bowl

By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– No invite to NFL Combine in Indianapolis last February…
No invite to the NFL Draft in Dallas this past April…
No problem for Phillip Lindsay. Instead, he’s taking a trip to the Pro Bowl in Orlando this coming January.

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the warm up before the game agains the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

“It was an honor. I was excited, Coach Vance and Coach Modkins called me, and it was a little emotional. At one point, I was just trying to make the team. I was hoping to do some reps, some kick return and hopefully catch some balls at punt return. When they gave me the news that I was going to the Pro Bowl, it was just a real emotional moment,” Phillip Lindsay said.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 15: Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos is wrapped up by defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns on a first quarter ruch attempt at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Six months ago, Lindsay was the sixth running back on the Broncos roster. He’s now fifth in the league in rushing yards and just nine yards away from his first 1,000 yard season.

“He came in here just trying to make our football team. He was our best gunner for the first month of the season, he was our L5 on kickoff team and he was our return guy. He wasn’t even our lead back, and now he’s in the Pro Bowl. That speaks to his work ethic, his heart and his talent. It’s amazing what he’s accomplished in such a short time,” Vance Joseph said.

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos rushes with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

“I can’t even put it into words how proud I am of him and his leadership, his demeanor and his attitude every single day. Coming in here to work and him putting in the work, and him just being the little feisty guy that he is… That kid is going to be special in this league for a long time,” left tackle Garett Bolles said of Lindsay.

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

In what’s been a rather trying season for the Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay has truly been a bright spot. And he is most definitely living up to the legacy of the #30 jersey.

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos slips out of an attempted tackle by Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

“I’m an undrafted free agent. To be able to have 100 yards in a game was great. To get a touchdown, to be able to play at Mile High, that’s the stuff right there that I dreamt about. The Pro Bowl is something that you think like five years down the line, three years down the line. It’s an honor to get it,” Lindsay said.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

