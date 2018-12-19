  • CBS4On Air

By Kelly Werthmann

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The holidays got a jump-start on Wednesday for Navy veteran Tom Shock in Longmont. He was the recipient of a pretty large gift.

“It’s blue! I was in the Navy, it’s blue, it’s perfect!” Shock said with a smile.

Shock was given a practically brand new car, thanks to Geico and Caliber Collision, to help keep him on his road to recovery. He spent the last several years rebuilding his life after long struggling with addiction – losing his family and home along the way – but is now working for the VA to help other vets in need.

“Helping them with transitional housing, helping them with health care needs, mental health needs,” Shock explained.

While Shock is now able to support himself, he’s not at the point where he can afford a car.

With the help of non-profit Soldiers Angels, Shock was selected to receive a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle was donated by Geico to Caliber Collision, where a team of volunteers restored the once-totaled car to nearly new condition.

“They come in on the weekends, come in on their days off and they do the repairs on the vehicle themselves,” Joey Chiles with Caliber Collision told CBS4.

More than the car, they also surprised Shock with a trunk full of gifts. Inside was all kinds of outdoor gear so Shock can reconnect and make memories with his kids.

“We’re going on some climbing trips for sure,” Shock said.

Shock said he’s overwhelmed by the generosity and knows he will treasure his new car and all the many gifts for years to come.

“It’s going to improve the quality of life for me and my kids, for sure,” he said.

Shock’s special gift is part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Ride program, where collision businesses repair donated cars to give to people in need.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

