DENVER (CBS4)– A man who was homeless at one time got an early Christmas present from the Colorado Lottery. On Wednesday, lottery officials surprised Diego with a check for $250,000.

(credit: Colorado Lottery)

He won the money in a second-chance drawing for the scratch game Wonka’s Golden Ticket. The lottery crew surprised him at work with a big check. And it was quite the surprise.

Diego broke down in tears of joy as he expressed his gratitude. He talked about his struggles of living in his car when he first moved to Colorado.

(credit: Colorado Lottery)

“I keep thinking I don’t deserve this,” Diego said. “I’m going to make a lot of people happy with this money.”

Diego has a son who is 6 years old in Iowa. He plans to buy him a lot of Christmas presents. He also has plans for some land near Alamosa that include building a home.

