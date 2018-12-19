  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm moving over Colorado on Wednesday will cause wind and snow in the mountains. The snow will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range (again!) but we will experience plenty of the wind in the metro area. By Wednesday afternoon gusts could easily reach 50 mph around Denver and Boulder while locations farther north and east could clock gusts to 65 mph. A High Wind Warning continues for areas such as Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Sterling, and Limon through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In terms of mountain snow, additional accumulation will be relatively minor with 1-4 inches through Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 5 p.m. for the entire I-70 mountain corridor.

Completely dry weather and much calmer wind will return statewide on Thursday. Temperatures will be cool but still above normal for the third week in December. Plan on big warm up for Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Ironically Friday is also the first day of winter with the winter solstice at 3:23 p.m. MT.

Cooler weather arrives for the weekend and it’s possible some mountain snow on Saturday could reach the metro area so we’ve included a 20% chance for mainly flurries in the forecast for the metro. If we actually get snow, it won’t be much!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

