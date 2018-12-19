  • CBS4On Air

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Ice Castles in Dillon will open on Friday, about a week ahead of schedule. Ice farmers have been working around the clock to get the attraction open as soon as possible.

ice castles 5pkg frame 318 Ice Castles In Dillon To Open Friday

(credit: CBS)

Organizers say it takes 25 million pounds of ice to make the winter playground. When the frozen project is done, parts of the ice castle in a Summit County baseball field could reach up to 56 feet tall.

ice castles 5pkg frame 501 Ice Castles In Dillon To Open Friday

(credit: CBS)

This year’s castle will include ice slides, secret passages and water fountains.

Last year’s mild winter delayed the opening for the Ice Castles. Ice farmers say it’s been more like a typical Colorado winter this year.

ice castles 5pkg frame 911 Ice Castles In Dillon To Open Friday

(credit: CBS)

Opening day is scheduled for Friday and early bird tickets are on sale.

