DENVER (CBS4) — A driver backed halfway into the kitchen of a garden-level apartment in Denver — just as a family was about to start making Christmas cookies. Photos tweeted by the Denver Fire Department show a Ford sedan with its trunk inside the the kitchen, its back tires on the counter tops.

A photo taken from outside shows the car went through a ground-level window and part of the wall.

The fire department said it happened early Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of High Street.

The tweet said the family who lives in the apartment had returned from a wake for their great grandmother and were going to make Christmas cookies.

“…this event greatly changed their plans,” the fire department tweeted.

“Denver Fire is helping them out as best we can. # StaySafe this Holiday Season!” fire officials said.

No one was hurt in the crash. It’s not clear whether the driver will face charges.