JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Another delay for the SpaceX launch carrying a satellite built at Lockheed Martin in Colorado. A problem with the computer and strong winds caused the delay on Tuesday and continued concerns about sensors on the rocket caused the delay on Wednesday.

The new GPS satellite is on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that would put it in orbit. Liftoff has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

LOCKHEED GPS.transfer frame 1396 Another Delay For SpaceX Launch With GPS III Satellite

(credit: CBS)

The GPS III satellite is the the first of new generation of GPS orbiters designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile than previous versions.

GPS III 3 Lockheed Martin Another Delay For SpaceX Launch With GPS III Satellite

(credit – Lockheed Martin)

GPS III is a joint effort between the Air Force and Lockheed Martin. More than 200 subcontractors helped with the mission. The satellites are built at the company’s Waterton Canyon campus meaning hundreds of Coloradans have a hand in the project.

There is no reschedule date for the launch.

