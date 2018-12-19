BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class spanned the globe as he brought in an offensive lineman from Austria. Valentin Senn was viewed as the No. 1 prospect in Austria after playing for the Swarco Raiders club team.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Senn speaks German, English and Italian.

Tucker’s class also included a graduate transfer in tight end Jalen Harris, who played at Auburn, and four junior college players. There were four players added from the state of Colorado and four more from California.

One player that got away was Ty Evans, a quarterback from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who will attend North Carolina State.

The 46-year-old Tucker was defensive coordinator at Georgia before being hired Dec. 5 to take over for Mike MacIntyre.

