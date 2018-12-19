DENVER (CBS4)– The ringing of the Salvation Army bells were heard across downtown Denver on Wednesday, thanks to some special volunteers.

On Wednesday, CBS4’s Jim Benemann, Alan Gionet and Chris Spears took to the Salvation Army kettle along the 16th Street Mall.

They donned the red vests and bells to help raise money during the annual fundraiser.

This is the 128th year for the Red Kettle campaign.