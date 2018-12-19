BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive collects toys to benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The large majority of the toys are given out do the club members during holiday parties. The goal is that every child have something fun for Christmas. If there are any extra toys, many of the clubs use them as incentives throughout the year.

Sierra is a peer leader at the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club in Brighton. She works in the education center helping younger children with reading and homework.

“I love helping children because I like seeing their progress as they continue reading, and I like seeing them reach their goals,” Sierra told CBS4.

Reaching their goals comes with rewards. For each book they read, the kids earn points.

“Every time you get a point, you get a punch in a card and then you can cash those in to get a prize,” Sierra explained.

These are the kinds of opportunities that the children love. Sierra, herself, recently got a little gift bag for meeting a reading goal.

“The last book I read that I really liked was ‘The Hate U Give,’” Sierra said. “I like how it was realistic fiction, and I like the message it has behind it,”

The 14-year-old likes nothing better than a quiet moment when she can curl up with a book, and she’s happiest when she’s spending time at the club.

“Even if you’re a very shy person, you’re going to find some people that you’re going to love and connect to. And, that it’s just an amazing place to be,” Sierra said.

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive runs through Monday, December 24th. All you have to do is drop a new, unwrapped toy into a collection bin at a participating King Soopers store.