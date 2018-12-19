  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died after police tried to arrest him at a suburban Denver apartment complex. The Aurora Sentinel reports the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the cause of death for 32-year-old David Anthony Baker, who was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz says officers saw a man “violently choking another male” when they arrived at the home.

(credit: CBS)

Officers ordered Baker to stop and they used a stun gun on him. Metz says the shock had “absolutely no impact.”

He says Baker later began choking an officer and the “violent fight” went on for seven minutes, drawing about 20 more officers to the scene.

He says Baker “became unresponsive” during the struggle, and officers began CPR.

