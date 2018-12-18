  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver, Denver Broncos, Santa Claus, Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Von Miller donned a Santa costume, complete with the hat, beard, jacket and boots, to surprise some children from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver. But the surprise didn’t last long.

VONTA CLAUS 6SOT frame 489 Just Call Him Von Claus: Broncos Von Miller Dresses Up As Santa

(credit: Denver Broncos)

It didn’t take long before one of the kids tried to pull off Santa’s beard, saying, “It’s Von Miller! It’s Von Miller!” Two of the boys gave chase but couldn’t catch up to the linebacker.

VONTA CLAUS 6SOT frame 91 Just Call Him Von Claus: Broncos Von Miller Dresses Up As Santa

(credit: Denver Broncos)

It was all part of a Christmas party for about 200 children of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

VONTA CLAUS 6SOT frame 199 Just Call Him Von Claus: Broncos Von Miller Dresses Up As Santa

(credit: Denver Broncos)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

VONTA CLAUS 6SOT frame 227 Just Call Him Von Claus: Broncos Von Miller Dresses Up As Santa

(credit: Denver Broncos)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s