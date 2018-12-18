ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Von Miller donned a Santa costume, complete with the hat, beard, jacket and boots, to surprise some children from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver. But the surprise didn’t last long.

It didn’t take long before one of the kids tried to pull off Santa’s beard, saying, “It’s Von Miller! It’s Von Miller!” Two of the boys gave chase but couldn’t catch up to the linebacker.

It was all part of a Christmas party for about 200 children of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4