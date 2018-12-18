By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Resorts is trying to give back by helping boost funding for mental health in the communities where it operates. The CEO at Vail Resorts Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, just handed over hundreds of thousands of dollars to mountain communities struggling to keep up with those health care challenges.

In total, more than $2 million was contributed this year to support emotional wellness programs in nearly every mountain resort community in which Vail Resorts operates. The 30 grants were issued by the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and will impact thousands of people seeking mental and behavioral health support across North America.

“It is our hope that these grants will help improve access to much-needed services around mental health and substance abuse and reduce the stigma and misunderstanding around these issues to encourage more people to get the help they need,” said Katz.

Total Grants for Summit County non-profits:

$250,000 to Building Hope – campaign to reduce stigma; therapy scholarships; professional development for service providers

$170,000 to Summit Community Care Clinic – increase access to services at school-based clinics, utilizing DBT program

$100,000 to Family & Intercultural Resource Center – ALMAS peer support network

$100,000 to MindSprings Health – Mental Health First Aid training

“Mental and behavioral health are critical issues in Summit County, and across Colorado, and there are many organizations doing really important work. It is an honor to partner with groups like The Summit Foundation, Building Hope, FIRC, the Community Care Clinic and MindSprings Health, and we are thrilled to help support their efforts,” said Beth Ganz, executive director of the Katz Amsterdam Foundation.

