  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drone Ordinance, Drones, Heidi Williams, Thornton, Thornton City Council

By Jeff Todd

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thornton City Council decided to set aside an ordinance to ban flying a drone from public areas on Tuesday night. The council decided it needed more information from professionals and citizens to make a decision.

THORNTON DRONE BAN 10PKG.transfer frame 192 City Leaders Table Drone Ban Proposal After Professionals Raise Concerns

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood Professional Photographer Vic Moss spoke before the council because of concern the ordinance would effectively ban drone flights in the city.

THORNTON DRONE BAN 10PKG.transfer frame 245 City Leaders Table Drone Ban Proposal After Professionals Raise Concerns

Vic Moss (credit: CBS)

“Prohibiting launching from city sidewalks and open spaces and things like that which is problematic in the commercial side of things,” Moss said. “That’s really going to shut down where the hobbyists can fly.”

The ordinance centered around making it unlawful to launch, land or control a Unmanned Aerial System from any public street, highway, sidewalk, or open space except in areas designated for that purpose.

THORNTON DRONE BAN 10PKG.transfer frame 791 City Leaders Table Drone Ban Proposal After Professionals Raise Concerns

(credit: CBS)

“We’re at a danger just doing our job and when cities and counties and states start talking about making this illegal due to safety issues or privacy issues. That makes our job that much harder,” Moss said.

THORNTON DRONE BAN 10PKG.transfer frame 881 City Leaders Table Drone Ban Proposal After Professionals Raise Concerns

(credit: CBS)

Drone pilots who shot commercial photography and even drone racers spoke before the council of the consequences of the proposed measure. Late Tuesday night, Mayor Heidi Williams said she didn’t want to have unintended consequences from the law.

Moss said he’d like to work with the city to establish rules like other Colorado towns have.

THORNTON DRONE BAN 10PKG.transfer frame 763 City Leaders Table Drone Ban Proposal After Professionals Raise Concerns

(credit: CBS)

“If you have a permit system set up, I think that’s a very good common ground,” he said. “Myself as commercial operator and as a hobbyist would not have a problem with that.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s