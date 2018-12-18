  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Force, Global Positioning System, Jefferson County, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– SpaceX will try again on Wednesday to launch a satellite built at Lockheed Martin in Colorado. A problem with the computer and strong winds caused the delay.

The new GPS satellite was on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that would put it in orbit. Liftoff has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

LOCKHEED GPS.transfer frame 1396 SpaceX Launch Delayed With GPS III Satellite On Board

(credit: CBS)

The GPS III satellite is the the first of new generation of GPS orbiters designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile than previous versions.

GPS III 3 Lockheed Martin SpaceX Launch Delayed With GPS III Satellite On Board

(credit – Lockheed Martin)

GPS III is a joint effort between the Air Force and Lockheed Martin. More than 200 subcontractors helped with the mission. The satellites are built at the company’s Waterton Canyon campus meaning hundreds of Coloradans have a hand in the project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s