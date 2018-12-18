JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– SpaceX will try again on Wednesday to launch a satellite built at Lockheed Martin in Colorado. A problem with the computer and strong winds caused the delay.

The new GPS satellite was on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that would put it in orbit. Liftoff has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The GPS III satellite is the the first of new generation of GPS orbiters designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile than previous versions.

GPS III is a joint effort between the Air Force and Lockheed Martin. More than 200 subcontractors helped with the mission. The satellites are built at the company’s Waterton Canyon campus meaning hundreds of Coloradans have a hand in the project.