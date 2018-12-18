WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are looking for a 15-year-old boy who they considered missing and endangered. They say Sebastian Guadarrama functions at a very low level and requires several medications.

They say he could harm himself if he doesn’t take his medications. Investigators say Guadarrama walked away from the area near Church Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Parkway at around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5’7 and weighing 173 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him you’re asked to call 303-658-4360.