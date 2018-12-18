  • CBS4On Air

Westminster, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sebastian Guadarrama

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are looking for a 15-year-old boy who they considered missing and endangered. They say Sebastian Guadarrama functions at a very low level and requires several medications.

Sebastian Guadarrama westy pd Missing 15 Year Old Boy Considered Endangered, Needs Medication

Sebastian Guadarrama (credit: CBS)

They say he could harm himself if he doesn’t take his medications. Investigators say Guadarrama walked away from the area near Church Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Parkway at around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5’7 and weighing 173 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him you’re asked to call 303-658-4360.

