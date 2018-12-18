BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS4) – A Denver Bronco is spreading holiday cheer in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. Ron Leary teamed up with “Pay Away the Layaway.”

The organization secretly pays off balances during the holidays. Thanks to Leary’s foundation, they were able to surprise 30 families at a Burlington retail store.

“I’m kind of still freaking out right now. If you can tell, but I’m really excited. I appreciate it and very thankful,” said Marissa Nelson.

“I’m glad I was able to do my little piece you know? Just something that means a lot to me Just to be able to put the smile on those people’s face. That’s all I do it for. I’m glad I was able to do that today,” Leary said.

This is the second consecutive year the Ronald Leary Reach Foundation paid off layaway balances for shoppers in Baton Rouge.