TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators returned to the home of Kelsey Berreth’s fiancé Patrick Frazee again on Monday. Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation told KKTV the visit is part of a routine follow-up. Investigators first searched Frazee’s property on Wildhorn Road in Florissant on Friday and were seen removing items from his home and a barn.

“Our investigators believe that Kelsey’s disappearance is suspicious and that she is not intentionally avoiding efforts to find her,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said in a news conference on Friday.

On Saturday, heavy digging equipment was spotted at Frazee’s property. Investigators did not say whether they found any evidence.

Dan May, the District Attorney for El Paso and Teller Counties in the 4th Judicial District, said that they are asking for the public’s help in providing any clues that may help the investigation into Kelsey’s disappearance.

On Saturday, Woodland Park police announced there is a $25,000 reward “for information that leads to the location or safe return of Kelsey Berreth.”

Berreth, 29, was last seen was on Thanksgiving Day. She was reported missing Dec. 2.

Frazee is the father of Berreth’s child. Frazee was the last known person to see Berreth, according to the Woodland Park Police Chief. Frazee’s attorney has said he has been cooperating with the investigation. The Teller County Sheriff’s office says the search could last three days.

“We have yet to have him sit down with one of our investigators. And that’s what we’re asking for is to have him sit down with an investigator since he was the last one to talk with Kelsey face to face from what we can tell,” said De Young.

An attorney for Frazee released a statement on Friday about the search:

“Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. We understand that a search warrant was executed on Mr. Frazee’s property. Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search. We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation. Mr. Frazee will continue not to participate in any interviews with the media and instead focus on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video showing Berreth and her daughter walking into a Safeway in Woodland Park at about noon on Nov. 22. Investigators say she dropped off her daughter with Frazee, that same day. He says he last heard from her on Nov. 25 when she texted him.

Berreth works as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo. According to investigators, her employer received a text message from her on Nov. 25 saying that she would not be into work the following week. Her phone was pinged in Gooding, Idaho.

“It was a really difficult night last night last night. It’s been a tough couple of days,” said Colorado Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Medina.

Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, reported her missing on Dec. 2, and Kelsey hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Cheryl Berreth says this is uncharacteristic of her daughter.

“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God. She loves her family and friends. She loves her job,” Kelsey’s mother said. “Someone knows where she’s at. Kelsey we just want you home. Call us if you can, and we won’t quit looking.”

“This has been a very rough case for us to investigate. We’re working tirelessly, many long shifts. All of our agencies that are working with us, they’ve been wonderful,” said De Young.

On Wednesday, the Law Office of Jeremy Loew released the following statement on behalf of Frazee:

“Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal [swabs], and photographs. Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local news conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department on December 10, 2018. Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated. Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return. Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth. He will not speak to the media about this case, as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation. All calls regarding this investigation should be directed to the Woodland Park Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.”

Police in Woodland Park are labeling this a missing person’s case and say there are no suspects at this time. Police say they plan to announce a reward in the case.

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.