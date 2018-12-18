  • CBS4On Air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people from Missouri and two from Colorado have been indicted in a conspiracy to distribute nearly $2 million in marijuana.

The Kansas City Star reports that the indictment alleges that 42-year-old Christopher Buckingham, of Versaille, Missouri, 33-year-old Natalie McNeil, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, participated in a ploy to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from August 2015 to July 2018. The federal indictment says they bought the marijuana from sources in Colorado and shipped it to Missouri for distribution.

File photo of marijuana. (Credit: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

The indictment also names McNeil’s brother, 28-year-old Tanner McNeil, and Benjamin Parker, both of Colorado.

