  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:GoFundMe, Joseph Morrison, Loveland, Motorcycle Crash, Tristan Hibbert, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies

By Jamie Leary

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle in Loveland, Friday.

LOVELAND DUI MOTORCYCLE 5PKG.transfer frame 160 19 Year Old Motorcyclist Fights For His Life After Being Hit By DUI Suspect

Tristan Hibbert (credit: Hibbert family)

“We’re going to have a long road. At some point in time the parents are going to have to go back to work,” said Andrea Messick, a close family friend.

Tristan Hibbert was returning from a scenic motorcycle ride when a witness saw a sedan turn in front of Hibbert’s bike at the intersection of 45th Street and Taft Avenue. The crash happened near the driver’s home.

LOVELAND DUI MOTORCYCLE 5PKG.transfer frame 1629 19 Year Old Motorcyclist Fights For His Life After Being Hit By DUI Suspect

(credit: CBS)

Police arrested the driver, Joseph Morrison, a 41-year-old Loveland resident. He posted bond after a Monday court appearance and faces numerous charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular assault, driving without insurance, failing to yield to the right of way.

LOVELAND DUI MOTORCYCLE 5PKG.transfer frame 712 19 Year Old Motorcyclist Fights For His Life After Being Hit By DUI Suspect

(credit: Hibbert family)

Hibbert’s family says they were told that Morrison made an immediate u-turn, fled the scene, then returned a short time later.

“A human went flying into his vehicle and he did not stop,” Messick said. “I’m trying to stay calm. I’m angry and I’m mad, I just… you never think it can happen to you.”

LOVELAND DUI MOTORCYCLE 5PKG.transfer frame 412 19 Year Old Motorcyclist Fights For His Life After Being Hit By DUI Suspect

(credit: Hibbert family)

Hibbert was transported to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies where he remained in critical condition Tuesday night. He has been riding motorcycles since he was 3 years old. He always wears full body gear, and it was no different the night of the accident. His helmet saved his life, but the impact was severe.

“The bike is totaled. The bike is mangled. What is normally probably 10 foot, 8 foot bike, is now probably 4 feet,” Messick said.

Family members say there are signs of significant brain trauma among other injuries. He has had one major surgery and faces more in the near future.

LOVELAND DUI MOTORCYCLE 5PKG.transfer frame 280 19 Year Old Motorcyclist Fights For His Life After Being Hit By DUI Suspect

(credit: Hibbert family)

Those who know him best, know he will continue to fight.

“He’s fallen a thousand times over again, and he always gets back up. He’s going to get back up,” said Messick.

She hopes Tristan’s story reminds others that the cost of drinking and driving is never worth it. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Tristan’s family with an uphill financial battle.

A benefit motorcycle ride has also been set to take place on Jan. 19. Those interested in participating have been asked to contact Jay Koontz for details at 970-820-8266.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s