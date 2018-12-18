By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm bringing rain to Seattle and Portland on Tuesday will quickly dive southeast toward Colorado over the next 24 hours. The mountains will get wind and snow while the Front Range and Eastern Plains only get wind. A lot of wind.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with relatively calm winds compared to what’s coming for Wednesday. Temperatures will stay about 15 degrees above normal for the middle of December.

The mountains will see occasionally light snow Tuesday afternoon and evening with any accumulation staying minor and limited to only the higher peaks and passes. Then a better chance for heavier snow will develop after midnight Tuesday night and will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Wind will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow and winter driving conditions in the mountains including the I-70 mountain corridor. Most areas above 9,500 feet will get 2-5 inches of snow Tuesday night with another 1-4 inches on Wednesday. Needless to say, it will not be a big storm.

Meanwhile for Denver and the Front Range, we stay completely dry but the wind will pick up quickly Wednesday morning. A High Wind Watch has already been posted from 8am-5pm tomorrow for areas immediately north and east of the Denver metro. Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Fort Morgan will experience gusts up to 60 mph.

Calmer wind returns Thursday and then even milder temperatures arrive on Friday with highs in the lower 60s for the first day of winter (the winter solstice is at 3:23 p.m. Friday).

