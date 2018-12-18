  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Fort Collins, Joel Zupnik, South Dakota, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Colorado man caught during an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota has been convicted of a child sex crime.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 53-year-old Joel Zupnik, of Fort Collins, Colorado, engaged in multiple chats and text messages about sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was in fact an undercover agent.

GettyImages 482879758 Fort Collins Man Caught In Sturgis Trafficking Sting Convicted

STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA – AUGUST 3: Bikers ride down Main Street on the first day of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally August 3, 2015 in Sturgis, South Dakota. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally, with crowds of up to 1.2 million people expected. (Photo by Andrew Cullen/Getty Images)

Zupnik was one of 10 men indicted as a result of the rally sting. He was convicted of attempting to entice a minor via the internet after a three-day trial last week in federal court in Rapid City and will be sentenced later.

