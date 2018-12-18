DENVER (CBS4) – A controversial case between a baker in Lakewood and the state of Colorado heads back to court on Tuesday. Jack Phillips says he won’t make a cake for a Coloradan undergoing a gender transition.

The same baker also refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple in 2012.

Phillips is now suing the Colorado Civil Rights Commission after it accused him of discrimination. Phillips maintains the state doesn’t respect his religious beliefs.

Story Archive: Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

In June, the United States Supreme Court ruled the state was hostile toward Phillips’ religious beliefs. However, the court did not rule on whether business owners can use religion to refuse service.

On Monday, both sides were in court for a motion hearing.