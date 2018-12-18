  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Jack Phillips, Lakewood, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

DENVER (CBS4) – A controversial case between a baker in Lakewood and the state of Colorado heads back to court on Tuesday. Jack Phillips says he won’t make a cake for a Coloradan undergoing a gender transition.

scotus wedding cake 10pkg frame 1044 Embattled Cake Shop Owner Back In Court Over Discrimination Case

Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood (credit: CBS)

The same baker also refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple in 2012.

Phillips is now suing the Colorado Civil Rights Commission after it accused him of discrimination. Phillips maintains the state doesn’t respect his religious beliefs.

jack phillips 21 Embattled Cake Shop Owner Back In Court Over Discrimination Case

(credit: CBS)

Story Archive: Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

In June, the United States Supreme Court ruled the state was hostile toward Phillips’ religious beliefs. However, the court did not rule on whether business owners can use religion to refuse service.

masterpiece cake lawsuit 6pkg transfer frame 1367 Embattled Cake Shop Owner Back In Court Over Discrimination Case

(credit: CBS)

On Monday, both sides were in court for a motion hearing.

