BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Brighton responded to a Comcast truck that was involved in a crash near Interstate 76 and 144th Avenue exit. The truck collided with a sedan and rolled down a hill.

Investigators say the driver of the sedan did not stay, but police are in contact with that person.

One person was airlifted to a hospital after being trapped for about an hour.

Further details have not been released.