AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center is now open in Aurora. The project has been three years in the making.

The ribbon cutting at the Gaylord Rockies resort opening (credit: CBS)

Anyone who has driven out to Denver International Airport has seen the large hotel.

Local and state leaders helped celebrate the opening.

Copter 4 flew over the Gaylord Rockies Resort (credit: CBS)

“As people come into DIA and they are coming down Pena Boulevard, this is what they are going to see. It will not only define the greatness of Aurora, but Colorado,” said Rep. Mike Coffman, who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

The resort has more than 1,500 rooms — making it the largest in the state.

