DENVER (CBS4)– Every month, CBS4, along with the Colorado School of Mines and PDC Energy, honors a high school student excelling in science, technology, engineering, and math: STEM. The Future Leaders winner gets $1,000 in prize money, and a profile on CBS4. This month’s winner is Josh Oldehoff, a senior at George Washington High School.

For Josh, math is a release that makes sense to him in a way that doesn’t for many others.

“Math and science is really a thing I can express myself through,” said Josh.

He is on the honor roll and takes AP classes in physics and calculus. Josh also has a great relationship with his teachers and soaks up their knowledge.

“With the teachers I get close to, it’s a great experience to work with them and actually try and do problems with them,” said Josh.

Josh’s family struggled with homelessness and said that has made a difference in his life, “I think it motivated me more to do better in school than just giving up.”

Josh also extends his knowledge to other hobbies, like playing piano.

“Tempo is basically like math. So, when you’re thinking about math and playing piano, it’s almost like you’re doing the same exact thing.”

He hopes to get into the medical field and possibly become a surgeon.

Know a high school student thriving in STEM? Click here to nominate them for Future Leaders and a chance to receive a $1,000 award!