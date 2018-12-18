  • CBS4On Air

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A discount airline is returning to Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport.

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it would be offering nonstop flights from the Hartford-area airport to Denver International Airport starting March 28.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the announcement was “proof of the airport’s growing strength.”

The Denver-based airline previously offered flights from Bradley to Denver from 2007 to 2008.

It also offered flights from Bradley to Milwaukee but halted those in 2011. At the time, the company cited the high fuel costs.

Frontier Airlines becomes the ninth airline flying from Bradley. The Windsor Locks airport is New England’s second largest, with nearly seven million travelers annually.

