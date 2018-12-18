AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two Aurora police officers have been released from the hospital Tuesday morning after a deadly incident Monday night. One person died in what is being called a “large disturbance” on East Jewell Avenue.

Officers rushed to the scene near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a male was assaulting family members. A fight broke out between officers and the male. Officers tried to take the male in custody, deploying tasers on the man.

He became unresponsive and Aurora police say officers performed life-saving measures. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police told CBS4 that the officers’ body cam video is very graphic and violent, showing the man attacking people. He had no weapons but it is unclear whether he was under the influence of any substances.

The officers have not been identified. The man who died has not been identified.