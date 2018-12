DENVER (CBS4)– Smoke from a burning pile of hay at the National Western Complex could be seen from downtown Denver on Monday morning.

Crews from the Denver Fire Department rushed to put out the fire.

Denver Firefighters working a hay pile on fire by the National Western Complex. No injuries reported and no buildings are exposed. pic.twitter.com/LpDBIJ7y8G — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 17, 2018

What caused the fire is being investigated. No one was injured in the hay fire.