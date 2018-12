DENVER (CBS4)– RTD says that a software fix is coming soon that should alleviate the issues plaguing the A Line. The agency says all the new high rises around Union Station have been interfering with with the train’s GPS signal.

RTD submitted its plan to the Federal Railroad Administration on Friday on a fix to the issues at all the A Line gate crossings.

RTD plans to start service on the G Line in the first quarter of 2019. It just needs approval from the federal regulators.