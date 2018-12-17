Filed Under:Fort Collins, Larimer County, Poudre River, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The route for a controversial water pipeline from the Poudre River to Thornton has been changed. The Larimer County Commissioners will hear the revised proposal on Monday night.

In City of Thornton wants to build a pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River in Fort Collins to Thornton. The revised plan puts the 26-mile pipeline through County Road 56 instead of the original plan to run along Douglas Road.

The issue has been postponed twice already over the past few months because so many people have objected to the plan at public meetings.

In May, Larimer County’s planning commission rejected the plan.

Thornton says this plan is better because construction would be shorter and would run parallel to another pipeline. Thornton owns 48 percent of the water rights of the Poudre River.

